Hurricanes’ Mikko Rantanen Wants to Sign With ‘Right Team’
The NHL’s trade deadline is just over 24 hours away and the Carolina Hurricanes continue to be the center of attention. After acquiring Mikko Rantanen in a huge three-team blockbuster move, the Hurricanes have opened themselves up to possibly flipping the star forward.
Things haven’t totally worked between Rantanen and the Hurricanes, with Carolina’ front office opening themselves to any number of options. Reports have indicated that the Hurricanes have asked around several teams about their interest level in Rantanen and are gauging the kind of return he could land them.
Playing in the final year of his contract, the Hurricanes previously offered Rantanen a massive extension, but the player is not ready to commit to Carolina long-term. He may be willing to commit elsewhere in the NHL, though.
In a recent update from David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, Rantanen is open to signing an extension with “the right team.” Teams in talks with the Hurricanes will have to consider that when discussing a possible sign and trade move.
“It’s one option believed to be available in a fluid situation and would help maximize a return for Carolina,” Pagnotta said in a tweet.
Pagnotta also notes that the possibilities are still very open. The Hurricanes are still weighing all of their options with Rantanen, including keeping him around through the deadline and into the offseason.
“Everything seems to be on the table,” Pagnotta tweeted. “Including Canes keeping him.”
Plenty of teams have expressed their interest in Rantanen as the Hurricanes consider their options. The initial contract offer from the Hurricanes exceeded $100 million in total salary, which is close to what his rumored ask was going to be from the Colorado Avalanche.
Regardless of whatever team Rantanen ends the season with, they’ll get first crack at signing him to an extension and will have the advantage of an eight-year deal. If he hits free agency, teams will only be able to offer seven years, max.
