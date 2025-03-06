Multiple Teams Linked to Islanders Veteran Forward
33-year-old forward Brock Nelson has played 901 regular season games over 12 years in the NHL, all with the New York Islanders. As the trade deadline closes in, the Islanders have seen Nelson become a top trade target with several teams wishing to land the veteran forward.
Nelson has made it clear before, he would prefer to stay with the Islanders, but a trade continues to look like the more likely option ahead of the deadline. With under 48 hours to make a decision, all eyes have turned to the Islanders.
According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN, plenty of teams have reached out to the Islanders, specifically naming the Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, and Toronto Maple Leafs.
David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period seconded the Jets involvement, saying they may be willing to offer a first-round pick as part of the deal. Pagnotta also said the Tampa Bay Lightning had an interest, but decided to go in a different direction.
After pulling out of trade talks with the Islanders, the Lightning turned to the Seattle Kraken for a pair of key forwards in Oliver Bjorkstrand and the return of Yanni Gourde.
Nelson has been near the top of most trade boards since his name was first floated as a possible asset. In 61 games this season, he has 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 total points. Over his 901 career games in the NHL, Nelson has 295 goals and 279 assists for 574 points.
Nelson currently makes $6 million against the salary cap and is lining up to be an unrestricted free agent come this offseason.
While offers may be pouring in, there is still a chance the Islanders negotiate a contract extension with Nelson. Pagnotta believes the Islanders have or will send an offer to Nelson, but the trade returns may be too big to pass up.
