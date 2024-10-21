Rangers Winger Named Second Star of Week
The New York Rangers had themselves quite the week, winning all three of their games and outscoring their opponents 13-4.
Perhaps unsurpsingly, star left winger Artemi Panarin was the one leading the charge. Now in his 10th NHL season and sixth in Manhattan, Panarin was a monster all week with four goals and four assists for eight points in three games. His best performance of the week came in a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, when he had his eighth career hat trick and an assist to lead the Rangers to an impressive road victory.
After such a strong showing, the NHL named Panarin its second star of the week on Monday.
Panarin joined the Rangers on a seven-year $81.5 million contract ($11.64 million AAV) in 2019, which made him one of the highest-paid players in the league. At least from a production standpoint, he's lived up to that contract and then some.
In 677 games with the Blueshirts, the Russian superstar has scored 271 goals and 522 assists for 793 points, and he's finished well over a point per game each season. Last season, he shattered his career-highs with 49 goals and 71 assists for 120 points to help New York win the President's Trophy. Now this season, he's already become the first player in Rangers history to record four-straight multi-point games to start out, so he's off to a fantastic start once more.
Of course, the main knock against Panarin and the Rangers as a whole is their lack of postseason success. He's scored at a noticeably worse rate than in the regular season, with just 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points in 46 playoff games. While the Rangers have made the Eastern Conference Final twice with Panarin, they're still chasing their first Stanley Cup in over 30 years.
This season could be the Rangers' last chance to win it all with their current core, and if they want to get there, then they'll need Panarin to keep playing like this.
