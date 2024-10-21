Blues Announce New TV Broadcast Network
The St. Louis Blues are having a strong start to their 2024-2025 season. With a 4-2 record through the team's first six games, they are one of the early surprises around the NHL. It's a fitting start, as the team had one of the most exciting summers in recent memory
With the Blues trying to maintain this pace in a very competitive Central Division, the organization announced an update to their television broadcast details. The previous network that provided the TV coverage of their games, Bally Sports, rebranded officially into FanDuel Sports Network. The team announced the changeover via their X account and shared a press release with the full details.
"As previously announced, the network rebranded from Bally Sports, effective today, Oct. 21," the team shared. "FanDuel Sports Network Midwest and the FanDuel Sports Network app will continue to to serve as the regional home for Blues games, airing all games not selected as national TV exclusives."
The change comes a year after the ownership group of Bally Sports, Diamond Sports Group filed for bankruptcy and made sweeping changes to their business model. They were previously the largest regional sports provider in the United States, according to USA Today, but now are in a partnership with FanDuel that sees the FanDuel Sports Network taking over a long list of their coverage.
The switch in broadcasting will impact the fans, but the Blues are focused on maintaining their hot start. One of the most impressive parts is the early returns on 23-year-old defenseman Philip Broberg. The team made headlines during the offseason by signing the restricted free agent to a hefty contract, but it's clear why the Blues coveted him so much. He looks dynamic and capable being a top-four defender for a long time in St. Louis.
