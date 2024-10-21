Wild Goalie Named Third Star of Week
The NHL has announced their Three Stars of the Week and Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson was recognized for his efforts. Gustavsson was named as the NHL’s third star of the week after a pretty noteworthy couple of games.
In a pair of games played, Gustavsson picked up two wins only allowing a single goal in each outing. He stopped 50 of the 52 shots faced from the St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets.
The most impressive part of Gustavsson’s week, however, had to come from the Wild’s meeting with the Blues. While holding down a 3-1 lead, Gustavsson saw an opportunity to do something special, and he took it.
With the Blues’ goalie pulled, Gustavsson took a chance at the empty net and scored becoming the 16th goalie in NHL history to record a goal. His tally sealed a 4-1 win for the Wild.
Of the 18 total goalie goals in NHL history, Gustavsson’s was the third to be scored on the power play.
Gustavsson finished the week with a 2-0 record, a .962 save percentage, 1.00 goals against average, and a power play goal.
In four total appearances in the 2024-25 season, Gustavsson has been a solid backstop for the Wild. He has a 3-0-1 record with a .950 save percentage and 1.49 goals against average. The Wild are currently 3-0-2 through five games and one of just four teams without a regulation loss.
The NHL also named New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin as the week’s second star, and Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart as the first star.
