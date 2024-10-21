Capitals Forward Unexpectedly Linked to Team Canada
The Washington Capitals were a surprise entrant in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and they’ve followed it up with a good start to the 2024-25 season. In four games, the Capitals are 3-1-0 and are getting outstanding production from an unexpected source.
Tom Wilson leads the Capitals with five goals and if his production continues, he could earn a surprise role with his home country. Rosters are due in early December for the 4 Nations Face-Off and Wilson might get the chance to represent Team Canada.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Wilson has been a target for Team Canada dating back to the 2022 Winter Olympics.
“Doug Armstrong was going to put him on the Olympic team,” Friedman said. “Nothing this guy is doing this year is going to make them change their mind.”
NHLers ended up not going to the 2022 Winter Games, but had they gone, Wilson would have been a surprising choice. Wilson is a good player, he just doesn’t come across as the prototypical “Olympic hockey player.”
Wilson is a difference maker with his size, checking ability, and willingness to drop the gloves. Fans of rival teams think he’s a dirty player, and the suspensions were an issue, but he’s added an element of offense to his game over the years.
In 758 career games with the Capitals, Wilson has 151 goals and 185 assists for 336 total points. He even recorded a 50-point season in 2021-22 with 24 goals and 28 assists in 78 games played.
He’s the active leader in career penalty minutes with 1,434, but he brings exactly what Team Canada’s front office likes in their players. Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeny was chosen as Canada’s GM, and Wilson fits a familiar skillset.
“He may be a Capital, but that’s a Bruin,” Friedman said. “That’s the mold of player that Don Sweeny would love… I think we’re getting close to calling him Team Canada Tom Wilson.”
It’s also fair to assume that if Wilson is selected for Team Canada he won’t be there strictly as an enforcer or bodyguard to the stars. Hitting and fights are usually far less common during international events. Wilson would be on Team Canada based on his pure skill.
It’s an interesting choice, and one that certain fanbases might not agree with, but if he gives Team Canada a better chance of winning, they’ll take him on the roster.
