Rangers Assign Former Golden Knights Forward to AHL
With the NHL season officially starting in less than seven days, rosters are beginning to be finalized across the league. Ahead of their final two preseason games of the year, the New York Rangers have assigned two more players to their AHL affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack. President and General Manager Chris Drury has announced that forward Brendan Brisson and defenseman Connor Mackey have been regulated to Hartford.
Brisson and Mackey were placed on waivers by the Rangers earlier this week — given they cleared — the two have since been given the reassignment to the Wolf Pack.
The 23-year-old center actually split the 2024-25 season between the Las Vegas Golden Knights, AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights and Hartford. With the Golden Knights, Brisson skated in nine games. He collected 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 45 games with the Silver Knights, then recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in 16 games with the Wolf Pack.
Brisson was acquired by the Rangers from the Golden Knights back in March via trade and was originally selected with the No. 29 overall pick by Vegas in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Mackey is a bit older Brisson, as the defenseman is 29-years-old who appeared in a career-high 66 games with the Wolf Pack in 2024-25. He scored 24 points across six goals and 18 assists for Hartford in addition to appearing in two games for the Rangers.
The Rangers are currently 2-2 on their preseason slate and only have games left against the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins before opening regular season play against new head coach Mike Sullivan's former team of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
According to the Wolf Pack, their current training camp roster is as follows:
Forwards: Anton Blidh, Brendan Brisson, Brett Budgell*, Jaroslav Chmelař, Liam Devlin*, Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Gavin Hain, Kyle Jackson, Mark Kaleinikovas*, Noah Kane*, Zakary Karpa, Chongmin Lee*, Sullivan Mack, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Brennan Othmann, Shane Ott*, Mikael Robidoux*, Dylan Roobroeck, Adam Sýkora, Daniel Tedesco*, Carey Terrance, and Kalle Väisänen (23)
Defensemen: Theo Calvas*, Nick Carabin*, Jackson Dorrington, Cullen Ferguson*, Parker Gavlas*, Blake Hillman, Jae Seung Lee*, Connor Mackey, Case McCarthy, Cooper Moore, Chris Ortiz, and Derrick Pouliot (12)
Goaltenders: Talyn Boyko, Dylan Garand, Hugo Ollas and Callum Tung (four)
The Rangers also recently trimmed their training camp down by 11 earlier this week in sending Brennan Othmann, along with Dylan Roobroeck, Bryce McConnel-Barker, Carey Terrance, Blake Hillman, Dylan Garand, and Talyn Boyko to Hartford as well.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!