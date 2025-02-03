Rangers Goalie Reaches Historic Milestone
New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick made history with his latest victory. The American-born goaltender became the first goalie born in the United States to record 400 career victories when he stopped 34 shots against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Rangers net minder became just the 15th goalie in NHL history to reach 400 wins, but is just the first American. The 39-year-old puck-stopper is also the third active goalie to reach the mark, joining Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers and Marc-Andre Fleury of the Minnesota Wild. Following the game, Quick spoke to reporters and shared his gratitude for being able to play in the NHL this long.
"It just means I’ve been lucky enough to play with a lot of great hockey players that value winning, put that above all else,” he said. “So, I’m just grateful I’ve been on some great teams over the course of my career, this one included here. Just grateful."
Quick has been a member of an NHL organization since the Los Angeles Kings selected him in the third round of the 2005 draft. He made his NHL debut during the 2007-2008 campaign with the Kings, but his real breakout season came the following year when he made 41 starts. Over his 18 seasons with the Kings, Rangers, and Golden Knights, he's started 780 games, amassing a record of 400-288-88. His career goals against average is a sterling 2.48 to pair with a .911 save percentage.
Quick is also a champion in this league. As a member of the Kings, he captured the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014. He earned the Conn Smythe award as the playoff MVP for the Kings in 2012, going 16-4 with a 1.41 GAA and a .946 save percentage. He also won his third Stanley Cup with Vegas after joining the team at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline.
Now Quick has another achievement to add to his NHL career. He etches his name on another record for United States goalies and moves closer to his eventual Hall of Fame induction.
