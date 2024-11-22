Flames Goalie Receives Touching Gift From Childhood Idol
The Calgary Flames are watching their rookie goaltender excel this season. Dustin Wolf, the 23-year-old net minder, has come on strong to start 2024 and he's become the bell cow. He's won his last four starts and earned a point in five straight. His efforts are a huge reason why the pesky Flames are sticking around the Pacific Division.
Now, he's become the unquestioned number one for the Flames. And with that development comes more attention. You can see it one way in all of the Calder Trophy conversations happening. Suddenly Wolf is now in the mix, joining a crowded group that includes Philadelphia Flyers phenom Matvei Michkov, Dallas Stars standout Logan Stankoven, and San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini.
It's also come by ways of recognition from his peers in the NHL. One of Wolf's childhood heroes was former Los Angeles Kings and current New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick. Wolf was a pre-teen when Quick was hoisting the Stanley Cup over his head in the early 2010's, but now he's gotten the chance to play against him in the most competitive league in the world.
The Flames took on the Rangers recently, and afterwards Wolf received a touching gift and gesture from Quick. The veteran sent the young goalie an autographed stick of his with a special message.
"Dustin," he wrote. "Looking forward to watching your career. Best of luck!"
Wolf is currently 8-2-1 on the season to lead all NHL rookies in wins. His 2.33 goals against average leads all rookies and ranks eighth among all goalies in the NHL with at least 10 starts.
It's a fitting next step for the Flames' goalie after he paid his dues and worked his way from being a late round draft pick to one of the top goalies in the American Hockey League. After an audition of sorts for the Flames over 17 games last year, he's taking the next step the organization anticipated and hoped for.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!