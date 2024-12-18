Insider Denies Trade Rumor Involving Rangers and Wild
It’s been a tough run for the New York Rangers who have gone 3-11-0 in their last 14 games and have lost to the 32nd-ranked team in the NHL twice in that time. Along the way, the Rangers have traded their captain, seen multiple other names pop up in the rumor mill, and benched a key youngster despite solid play.
Kaapo Kakko was a healthy scratch when the Rangers traveled to take on the St. Louis Blues and that forced the wheels to spin on trade speculation. While Kakko voiced his displeasure in being scratched, the Minnesota Wild emerged as a possible trade candidate.
According to Michael Russo of the Athletic, there is nothing legitimate to those rumors. Russo quite simply said “No” on Twitter when asked if there was any truth to the Wild having interest in Kakko.
The Wild are currently one of the top teams in the NHL, far exceeding expectations, and may want to add a piece or two before the trade deadline, but Kakko will not be their target.
Aside from being benched in St. Louis and seeing the lowest ice-time on the roster against the Nashville Predators, Kakko has been solid through 30 games of the 2024-25 season. The production isn’t off the charts, but much better than where he was last year.
In 30 games played, Kakko has scored four goals and 10 assists for 14 total points. In all of 2023-24, he had 19 total points in 61 games played.
Kakko is a former second-overall pick and may find a new home before the end of the season, but other teams would be better fits than Minnesota.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have shown a trend of taking on reclamation projects this season and they might not be done adding as they improved to 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.
The Rangers are continuing their free fall and changes are surely on the horizon, but there is nothing to be seen between Kakko and the Wild.
