Rangers HC Search Must Include AHL Candidates
While the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin, the New York Rangers are beginning their search for a new head coach. After dismissing Peter Laviolette from the role, the organization is looking for a new bench boss, someone who can help realize this team's championship ambitions.
The Rangers ought to look toward the AHL for answers. Names of possible targets are flying through the rumor mill already, but the organization would be better served targeting some of the top head coaches in the AHL.
Todd Nelson - Hershey Bears
The Washington Capitals' affiliate, the Hershey Bears, are the gold standard of the AHL, and it wouldn't surprise anyone to see Todd Nelson field NHL offers in the near future. Experienced across multiple levels of competition, Nelson has won everywhere he's been. He's led both the Bears and the Grand Rapids Griffins to Calder Cup championships as head coach since 2017, and his successful habits would bring a welcome change to New York.
Grant Potulny - Hartford Wolf Pack
Keep it in the organization, right? If Chris Drury wants to double down on his organizational building, he could promote Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Grant Potulny. His first season behind the bench in the AHL was an up-and-down one, finishing 30-33-9 and missing the postseason.
What Potulny has in his favor, however, is that his resume is filled with developing young talent. He was the head coach at the University of Northern Michigan for seven seasons, elevating their program along the way.
Marco Sturm - Ontario Reign
Former NHL player Marco Sturm has built quite a reputation as a rising assistant and now head coach in the AHL. Over the past few seasons with the Los Angeles Kings' affiliate, he has worked with highly touted young players like Quinton Byfield, Brandt Clarke, Gabe Vilardi, and Alex Turcotte. He's probably the ideal candidate for the also vacant Anaheim Ducks position, but the lights of Broadway could come calling.
Pascal Vincent - Laval Rocket
The only one on this list with head coaching experience in the NHL is Pascal Vincent. His tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets was rather unsuccessful, as he was fired after just one season. Still, it doesn't change that he's a well-respected technical coach.
It also doesn't change his impact on the Laval Rocket this season. They were the best regular-season team in the AHL this year, and Vincent's coaching is a huge reason for that success. Could he be the right fit for the Rangers, or is he already in the ideal situation in his hometown?
