Maple Leafs Get Massive Boost Before Senators Game
The Toronto Maple Leafs are expecting a huge boost for Game 1 against the Ottawa Senators. As the Battle of Ontario begins, Toronto will have veteran defender Oliver Ekman-Larsson available and in the lineup.
The Maple Leafs' Head Coach Craig Berube spoke to the media ahead of their first-round showdown with the Senators. There, he announced that Ekman-Larsson was ready to go after an injury sidelined him for the final four games of the regular season.
The return of Ekman-Larsson is indeed a boost to their blue line and overall team depth. In 77 games this season, the veteran defender became an excellent secondary scoring option in a middle-pairing role. He scored four goals and added 25 assists for 29 points while averaging just over 21 minutes of ice time per night.
While no longer in the upper echelon of offensive defensemen in the NHL, Ekman-Larsson brings a steady game. He's been especially effective at 5-on-5 for Toronto this season, recording 25 of his 29 points at even strength. The matchup between the Leafs and Senators will rely heavily on the special teams battle, but that edge in 5-on-5 play could be crucial for the Maple Leafs' success.
With he and Jake McCabe expected to return as well for Game 1, the blue line in Toronto is much more confident. McCabe is expected to skate alongside Chris Tanev. In the latest morning skate, Ekman-Larsson was paired with Simon Benoit on the team's third pair.
The Battle of Ontario needs no further motivation or fuel to the fire; now all that's left is to drop the puck and begin the war. The Senators travel to Toronto for Game 1, and the Leafs will get two key defensemen back. The return of Ekman-Larsson should provide a huge boost to the Maple Leafs' Game 1 hopes.
