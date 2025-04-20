Maple Leafs Get Massive Boost Before Senators Game

So, this is what we expect to see from the Leafs in Game 1:



Knies - Matthews - Marner

Domi - Tavares - Nylander

McMann - Holmberg - Robertson

Lorentz - Laughton - Jarnkrok



McCabe - Tanev

Rielly - Carlo

Benoit - Ekman-Larsson



Stolarz starts

