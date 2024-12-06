Report: Rangers Sign Igor Shesterkin to Monster Extension
What a day for the New York Rangers.
Mere hours after trading away captain Jacob Trouba, the Blueshirts have reportedly agreed to an eight-year extension worth $11.5 million-$12 million per year. ESPN's Kevin Weekes and Emily Kaplan were the first to report the extension.
If those figures are accurate, Shesterkin will become the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, both in terms of total value and average annual value. The previous record holder was longtime Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price, who signed an eight-year, $84 million extension ($10.5 million AAV) back in 2017. Several goalies have come close surpassing those marks, but Shesterkin will be the first to actually do so, and for good reason.
Now in his sixth season with New York, Shesterkin is widely considered the best goalie in the league today. In 231 regular season games, the Russian netminder boasts a .920 save percentage, a 2.48 goals against average and a 143-68-18 record. His 2021-2022 Vezina-winning season was one of the best by a goalie in recent memory, as he posted a .935 save percentage, a 2.07 goals against average and a 36-13-4 record.
In the playoffs, Shesterkin takes his game to an even higher level with a .928 save percentage and a 2.41 goals against average. Unfortunately, the shortcomings of the team in front of him have prevented him from reaching the Stanley Cup Final yet.
Shesterkin has been in a bit of a slump this season, as have the Rangers as a whole, but extending him was still an absolute no-brainer. He's clearly the top goaltender in Manhattan for a long time to come.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!