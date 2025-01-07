New Name Lands On Rangers Trade Block
A new name has landed on the New York Rangers' trade block. What was already a crowded group of names adds one more, as defenseman Zac Jones is the latest Rangers players that could be playing elsewhere soon.
The Rangers' young blue liner was named in a recent article by Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff. Identified as one of the top 25 trade targets entering the second half of the season, Seravalli reported that Jones was granted permission to speak to other teams regarding a trade.
"Jones has sat for six straight games as a healthy scratch," he wrote. "And the Rangers have given him permission to speak with other teams to seek a trade."
It's a tough turn for Jones and his time with New York, but he's one of many players who have suddenly become incongruous with the Rangers' long-term plans after this season went off the rails. A trade would likely be a welcomed change for Jones and a real opportunity to play meaningful minutes.
Jones has been with the Rangers since they selected him in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft after being one of the standout defenders in the United States Hockey League. He went on to be a sturdy and dependable defenseman with the University of Massachussetts for a few seasons before making his professional debut during the 2020-2021 season.
In his career, he's played 95 games over parts of five seasons with the Rangers. His best NHL campaign came last season. He skated in 31 games, scoring two goals and adding seven assists for nine points while averaging 14:38 minutes of ice-time.
This season, he's played 26 games already and is closing in on his career-high in games played in a season. He's also put up one goal and seven assists for eight points while averaging 16:42 minutes of ice-time. With his athleticism and skating ability, he could push towards being a 20-point defender if given a full season.
While Seravalli didn't name any potential landing spots, the Rangers will likely have multiple suitors for the 24-year-old. The pending restricted free agent is also a cheap addition against the salary cap, making $812,500 against the cap.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!