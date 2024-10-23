Rangers Captain Lays Questionable Hit on Canadiens Forward
New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba has made a name for himself over the course of his NHL career as a player willing to toe the line of huge hits. Trouba has been suspended on multiple occasions for dirty hits, but the Rangers captain doesn’t have any plans of changing the way he plays the game.
That was evident when the Rangers took on the Montreal Canadiens. In the third period, while up 5-2, Trouba crushed Canadiens forward Justin Barron with a massive hit near the boards.
Barron was carrying the puck through the neutral zone but must not have been expecting to be hit with such force. Barron left the game and did not return.
When Trouba throws his hit, you can see Barron’s head snap backward before bouncing off the ice. Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson immediately came to engage in a fight with Trouba as retaliation.
Trouba was not penalized for the hit, but took five minutes for fighting. Matheson was given five minutes for fighting and an extra two minutes for instigating. The Canadiens defender was also handed a 10-minute misconduct.
The officials at the game deemed the hit to be clean, since there was no penalty against Trouba, but people are looking for disciplinary action.
Fans are looking for the NHL Department of Player Safety to take a look at Trouba’s huge hit on Barron. Trouba has a history of hits that cross the line, this one appears to be a blow to the head, and Barron was injured on the play.
Even if the NHL deems it’s not a suspendable hit, there certainly was no need for it at that point of the game. The Rangers were up by three goals and would go on to win 7-2. It’s not like Trouba was trying to wake his teammates up with the huge hit.
Maybe the play isn’t worthy of a suspension, but it was certainly unnecessary at that very moment.
