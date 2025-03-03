Rangers Legend Praises Team Goaltending
The New York Rangers are battling for a playoff position in the Eastern Conference, and there is a growing sense that they can snare one. It would be quite the accomplishment for this squad to go from Stanley Cup contenders to bottom-feeders and back to playoff contention all within one season.
The resurgence of the Rangers is due to a few factors. One reason is the arrival of star forward JT Miller, who's been excellent and productive with the puck in a limited sample size. Another reason is the play of their goalies, Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick.
If you ask organization legend Mike Richter, their tandem is two of the best goalies in the world. Speaking to DJ Siddiqi in an interview for RG, Richter discussed his optimism regarding the Rangers' playoff odds and their outstanding goaltending. In his mind, those two goalies are possibly the best in the world.
"One-two, Shesterkin and Quick," he said. "I really think so. Jonathan doesn't play as many games, but he has gotten so many important points for this team over the years, and he can steal a game by himself. He makes the saves he's supposed to, he doesn't give up easy ones, and he makes saves that no human being should be making, and Shesterkin's the same damn way."
The former Stanley Cup winner's confidence should be reassuring for the Rangers. They've played their way back into the playoff race, and Richter believes their elite goaltending will carry them the rest of the way.
"That's a young team that's learning how to win," said Richter. "They might have the best two goalies in the world. There's a lot that lends itself for this team to really find its mark and play their best hockey when they need it most and that is into this stretch and right into the playoffs."
Through 60 games, the Rangers are two points out of a playoff spot. With a 30-26-4 record, they have the same number of wins as each of the three teams in front of them in the Wild Card race. With 22 games remaining, they will be relying heavily on their world-class goalies to carry them into the postseason.
