Sabres Shopping Key Defenseman
The Buffalo Sabres are sitting dead last in the Eastern Conference and could be opening the phone lines ahead of the trade deadline. With a few key faces possibly on the block in Buffalo, a new report from the Fourth Period is saying the Sabres are looking to trade defenseman Henri Jokiharju.
According to David Pagnotta, the Sabres are listening to their options with Jokiharju as he plays in the final year of his contract. Set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, Jokiharju makes $3.1 million against the salary cap.
Pagnotta notes that Jokiharju would be open to a change of scenery, specifically with a team contending for the Stanley Cup.
“Citing separate sources, Pagnotta noted during The Hot Stove on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Saturday, prior to the Stadium Series game between Columbus and Detroit,” the Fourth Period writes. “That Jokiharju would welcome a change of scenery and join a contender for a playoff run.”
The Sabres scratched Jokiharju from the lineup in their recent meeting with the Montreal Canadiens, but it was not revealed if that was for trade-related reasons.
Scratches or Jokiharju aren’t new, though, as he’s only played in 42 games this season with three goals and three assists for six total points.
As a former first-round pick (29th overall) with the Chicago Blackhawks, Jokiharju has spent most of his NHL career in Buffalo. After 38 games in 2018-19 with the Blackhawks, Jokiharju was moved to the Sabres.
In 389 career games, Jokiharju has picked up 19 goals and 74 assists for 93 total points.
The Sabres have a few names on the trade block with the deadline looming and Jokiharju is a likely asset on the move. Dylan Cozens and Bowen Byram are just a couple of the big names on trade boards out of Buffalo.
