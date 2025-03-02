Oilers Testing Market for Injured Forward
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane hasn’t played an NHL game since Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Multiple injuries and surgeries have kept Kane sidelined from the Oilers lineup for the entire 2024-25, but he is hopeful to return to the ice before the beginning of the playoffs.
Despite the drive to play this season, it may not be with the Oilers. According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, with Kane’s no-move clause change to a partial no-trade, the Oilers are testing to trade market.
“His situation is, the Oilers are going through those teams and they’re trying to see what the market could be for him,” Friedman said. “Right now, the injury situation is still uncertain. We don’t have a timeline, but the Oilers are trying to see if there is a market for Kane.”
The 15-year NHL veteran has missed extended time following an offseason abdominal surgery, then a knee surgery in January. Kane had work done to repair two torn adductor muscles, two hernias, and two torn lower abdominal muscles. He played through those injuries for most of the 2023-24 season.
The knee surgery was new to Kane and unrelated to his other injuries.
“If they do decide to go in that direction,” Friedman said. “They could open up more cap room for themselves.”
Kane has a contract that runs through the upcoming 2025-26 season and earns him $5.125 million against the salary cap. While he doesn’t count against the Oilers’ cap hit right now, his eventual return to health would put Edmonton in a bind financially.
The Oilers could free up that cap space if they decide to find a taker on the injured forward and give themselves more flexibility to add to their roster.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Oilers are in a tough spot. They just kicked a five-game losing streak with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes, but their goaltending situation continues to be questionable.
If the money works out, maybe the Oilers use Kane and his cap space to add a solid goalie for the final stretch.
