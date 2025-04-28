Potential Replacements for Penguins HC Mike Sullivan
The Pittsburgh Penguins are the latest team to enter the head coaching search in the NHL. Following the dismissal of Mike Sullivan, the second-longest tenured head coach in the league, the Pens are fully in the rebuilding process.
The criteria for the Penguins' next head coach are varied. They need someone who works well with young and developing players, while also having the experience and charisma necessary to command a locker room that includes multiple Hall of Famers. With the search in its infancy, let's explore a few preliminary options for the next Penguins' head coach.
Jeremy Colliton - New Jersey Devils Assistant Coach
Jeremy Colliton broke into the NHL as the youngest head coach in league history when the Chicago Blackhawks hired him in 2018. He served as the HC for three seasons, two of which were shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, he went 87-92-26 with the Blackhawks before being fired in early into the 2021-2022 campaign.
After his dismissal, he had a successful stint as the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks' AHL affiliate and as an associate coach with Team Canada at IIHF competition. That led to the New Jersey Devils hiring him as an assistant under Sheldon Keefe.
After working back from his previous firing, Colliton is earning another opportunity to be an NHL head coach. The Penguins could provide the optimal environment for him to succeed.
Aaron Schneecloth - Colorado Eagles Head Coach
The Colorado Avalanche have an excellent coaching staff throughout their organization, and that extends to their AHL affiliate's head coach, Aaron Schneecloth. He's been with the club for over a decade. He led the Eagles to multiple Kelly Cups as the ECHL champions before they became the Avalanche's AHL affiliate. Once they made the jump to the AHL, Schneecloth became an assistant between 2018 and 2023 before assuming the HC role.
In his first season in the role in 2023-2024, he guided the Eagles to a record of 40-25-5-2 and followed that up with a 43-21-5-3 record this year.
Rick Tocchet - Vancouver Canucks Head Coach
Familiarity is the key with Rick Tocchet and the Penguins. He was an assistant under Sullivan during their Stanley Cup runs, and has a great relationship with their star players. The fanbase would welcome him to the organization with open arms as well.
Two things hinder the Penguins' hypothetical pursuit of Tocchet. The first is there have been no final decisions on his situation with the Vancouver Canucks, according to a recent 32 Thoughts episode with Elliotte Friedman, meaning they could work out a new contract that keeps him with the organization. The second is the Philadelphia Flyers, who have a ton of interest in the coach.
Mike Van Ryn - Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant Coach
Kyle Dubas has established a pattern of pulling from his former organization, and Mike Van Ryn is a name deserving of head coaching consideration. He could be a key fit ready to be elevated from assistant to man in charge in Pittsburgh. A former NHL defenseman, he has assistant coaching experience with both the Leafs and the St. Louis Blues. He was on the staff that won the 2019 Stanley Cup in St. Louis, giving him an excellent combination of winning experience as well as with young players. Before his move to the NHL, he worked his way up the coaching ranks in the Ontario Hockey League and had stops in the AHL.
Kirk McDonald and David Quinn - Penguins AHL HC and Penguins Assistant Coach
Kirk McDonald is the current head coach of the Penguins' AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The AHL squad made the postseason again in 2024-2025, and he worked with a few of the team's top young players in Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen.
David Quinn was an assistant under Sullivan, and his ties with Sully likely mean he's out as well. Quinn does have head coaching experience in the NHL and NCAA, however, which may make him a good fit for the next HC in Pittsburgh.
