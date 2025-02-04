Rangers Not Done Adding to Roster
The New York Rangers found a way to turn their season around after a horrendous run that saw them go 6-16-1. After a few key trades to trim their roster and mitigate drama, the Rangers manager to string a few wins together and claw their way back into the playoff race.
The Rangers even managed to take advantage of another broken locker room in the Vancouver Canucks and traded for J.T. Miller. It was one of the most long-awaited trades of the NHL season and Miller is already turning his season around back in New York.
After adding a big piece to their lineup, the Rangers may not be done searching for additions. According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Rangers will continue to look for trade pieces that can help their lineup.
“Chris Drury, their GM, is going to look to see what other opportunities may be available to improve the hockey club,” Pagnotta said. “They obviously got better by bringing in a talent like J.T. Miller. They’re going to continue to look.”
Even after adding Miller to their lineup, the Rangers have nearly $10 million in salary cap space. If they can continue winning and keep themselves in the playoff hunt, the Rangers might try and utilize their financial freedom.
“If they can utilize some of that cap space, they’re going to find a way to do so,” Pagnotta said. “The New York Rangers are going to scope things out over the next four to five weeks. Leading up to the deadline, they’re going to be a team to watch.”
With a 25-23-4 record, the Rangers are still five points out of a playoff spot, but the Eastern Conference is extremely tight and just one good week could put them right back in a wild card spot.
The Rangers won the President’s Trophy last season as the best regular season team in the NHL. To see this hard of a fall so quickly is shocking, but their recent turnaround softens the blow. They are still within striking distance and may be looking to add key pieces to keep fighting for a spot in the playoffs.
