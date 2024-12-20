Rangers Looking For 'Big Swing' to Save Season
The New York Rangers have been sinking as one of the worst teams in the NHL since just before American Thanksgiving. In their last 14 games, the Rangers have gone 3-11-0 and have started trading away key pieces to their lineup.
The turmoil started in New York when it was reported the Rangers were shopping leaders like Chris Kreider and captain Jacob Trouba in trades. Trouba was the first name to go, followed not long after by former second-overall pick Kaapo Kakko. Numerous other names have hit the rumor mill, but does general manager Chris Drury have anything up his sleeve to save the 2024-25 season?
The Rangers finished as the President’s Trophy winners last year and entered this season as true Stanley Cup contenders. Now at 15-15-1 and quickly losing ground in the Eastern Conference standings, there is belief the Rangers are planning something big.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the Rangers aren’t done making moves, and something big might be right around the corner.
“I think overall, they’re looking to take a big swing at something,” Friedman said. “A very big swing.”
Friedman didn’t count the Rangers out for the season, but it won’t be easy to make a playoff push through the Metropolitan Division.
“They’ve played the same amount of games as the Carolina Hurricanes, who are in third place in the Metro Division,” Friedman said. “And they’re already 10 points back of them.”
To add to the struggle, the Rangers are 13 points behind the Washington Capitals, who are second in the division with the same amount of games played.
The Rangers aren’t completely out of the running, but they’ll need something big to turn their season around. A massive trade would help if they can find the right fit in time.
The trade market isn’t loaded with superstars, but some of the biggest names on the block include former Bowen Byram, Marcus Pettersson, and former Ranger Frank Vatrano. Ironically, some of the biggest trade pieces are already wearing Rangers sweaters.
Drury might have to get creative, but if the Rangers want to save their season, they’ll need to take that huge swing that Friedman is expecting.
