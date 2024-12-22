Rangers' Matt Rempe Suspended for Illegal Hit
The New York Rangers welcomed young forward Matt Rempe back into the lineup for the first time in about a month, but he’ll be back on the shelf due to suspension. In the Rangers win over the Dallas Stars, Rempe was assessed a game misconduct for elbowing Miro Heiskanen.
The NHL Department of Player Safety issued an in-person hearing for Rempe which opened the Rangers forward up for at least a five-game suspension. After the in-person hearing over Zoom, Rempe was given an eight-game suspension for elbowing/boarding.
According to the Department of Player Safety, Rempe extended his elbow into the back of a defenseless Heiskanen. Rempe’s elbow made clear contact with Heiskanen’s head. The NHL determined that Rempe’s hit violated both the boarding and elbowing rules.
Rempe isn’t far removed from a previous four-game suspension for elbowing, making him a repeat offender in the eyes of the league. While still carrying repeat offender status, a heavier punishment was to be expected.
As a repeat offender, and by violating those two rules on one play, the NHL Department of Player Safety determined Rempe’s suspension will be eight games.
Rempe has only played 22 regular season games at the NHL level in his entire career. He will now have 12 combined games in a pair of suspensions, plus four ejections.
During his 22-game NHL career, Rempe has just one goal and one assist, both coming during the 2023-24 season. He averages 5:46 of ice time per game over this career and has 95 total penalty minutes recorded.
There’s no doubt Rempe’s antics since joining the NHL have sparked a ton of conversation, but the controversial forward vowed to try and be a more useful piece in the Rangers lineup.
Rempe has only played five game since then with 24 penalty minutes and no points.
