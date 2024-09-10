Rangers Sign Former Oilers Forward to PTO
The New York Rangers captured the Presidents Trophy as the regular season's best team last season. The incredible run ended in the Eastern Conference Finals, falling to eventual Stanley Cup champions the Florida Panthers. With the sting of that loss still fresh, the team is hoping to pull the right strings and improve their postseason odds in 2024-2025.
The Rangers are still adding to their training camp group, as the team is reportedly bringing in veteran forward Adam Erne on a professional tryout (PTO) agreement. TSN's Darren Dreger reported the news via his X account.
Erne joins the Rangers as a veteran of eight NHL seasons. Originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning with 33rd overall pick of the 2013 draft, Erne projected to be a power forward that harkened back to old school, physical hockey. He was a dynamic player in the QMJHL, and the Lightning were thrilled to draft him in the second round.
Erne's never lived up to the lofty projections his junior career led to, but he's been a serviceable depth forward for several teams. After a breakout, 20-point season with the Lightning in 2018-2019, he joined the Detroit Red Wings.
With the Red Wings, Erne found consistency for three years. Playing mostly in a fourth line role, he recorded 20, 19, and 18 points respectively. He also posted a career-best 11 goals in just 45 games during the 2020-2021 season.
As a free agent last season, he joined the Edmonton Oilers. He was a largely a healthy scratch for the team, appearing in just 24 regular season games. He didn't dress for any of the Oilers' playoff games.
Now, he joins the Rangers hoping to re-establish himself as a bottom-six forward in the NHL. The Rangers are a team looking for the right depth pieces, giving Erne a golden opportunity to secure a roster spot and contract for the upcoming season.
