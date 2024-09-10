Maple Leafs Re-Sign Forward to One-Year Deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs made some sweeping changes this summer, highlighted by annointing superstar Auston Matthews as new team captain. Combine that with the hiring of Craig Berube as the new head coach and a few free agent moves to strengthen their defense, and the Leafs are feeling confident entering the 2024-2025 season.
The one remaining piece of business for the Maple Leafs was finalizing a contract with restricted free agent forward Nick Robertson. The 22 year-old forward was in a negotiations stalemate with the team for most of the summer, and there were even reports that Robertson preferred to be traded rather than re-sign. However, it appears that the Leafs were able to persuade him to stay, as NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that Robertson is signing a one-year deal worth $875,000. The Leafs shared the news when everything was official.
Getting a contract done with Robertson is a huge move for the Maple Leafs. Weeks ago, it seemed like they would have to trade the young goal scorer, but now they have a crucial middle-six forward on their roster for the year. Better yet, he's eager to prove just how productive he can be in the NHL, and that motivation could lead to a big year for him.
Robertson was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He was a stud in the OHL, collecting points with ease with the Peterborough Petes.
Since turning pro, the Maple Leafs and Robertson have had a rocky relationship. He debuted in both the AHL and NHL during the 2020-2021 season, and would bounce back and forth over the next few seasons.
Last year was a turning point for Robertson. After 11 points in nine games with the Toronto Marlies, the Maple Leafs called him up and he remained with the team for good. Over 56 games with the Leafs, he recorded 14 goals and added 13 assists for 27 points.
Showing that he can contribute when given the chance, the Maple Leafs are looking for him to prove it again this season. If he can improve his point producing slightly over a full season, he could be a 20-goal scorer and in line for a much larger contract in 2025.
