Flames Sign Veteran Defender to One-Year Deal
The Calgary Flames are trudging towards training camp, and expectations are low in the largest city of Alberta, Canada. Coming off back-to-back 38-win seasons and missing the postseason, the Flames are eager to return to their playoff ways. With the 2024-2025 season looming, the organization is reportedly bringing in another veteran defender to compete for a roster spot.
The Flames announced that they are signing Jarred Tinordi to a one-year contract. The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 at the NHL-level and comes with an AHL salary of $350,000. All in, the deal is guaranteed to pay Tinordi at least $425,000 this season.
Tinordi joins the Flames after most recently playing with the Chicago Blackhawks. A former first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens, the 32 year-old blue liner is now on his seventh NHL franchise.
Tinordi spent parts of four seasons with the Canadiens, but never became a permanent fixture on their defense. After stops as a seventh defender with the Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, and Boston Bruins, he found his biggest opportunity in Chicago.
Over the last two seasons, he's played in a career-high 44 an 52 games with the Blackhawks. He recorded two goals and six assists his first year with the team, and followed that up with his best offensive season yet last year. He collected nine assists to set a new career-high in scoring. Over 205 NHL games, he has four goals and 30 points.
One of the most noticeable traits that Tinordi brings to the Flames is his size. Standing at 6'6, he's excellent at using his size to his advantage. He's also a notable tough customer in the fighting department, so he brings an added edge to Calgary as they try to scrap their way up the division standings. He may not be a regular in the lineup this season, but he figures to be a valuable depth piece for the Flames.
