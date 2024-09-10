WWE Honors Former Flames' Johnny Gaudreau
The tragic deaths of Calgary Flames' forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew continue to rock the hockey world with grief and sadness. The brothers were laid to rest recently, and Johnny's widow Meredith gave an emotional eulogy for her husband. The road to normalcy is a long one, and we all send our continued thoughts and sympathies to the Gaudreaus in this awful time.
The Flames recently hosted an episode of WWE wrestlings' Monday Night Raw, as the event came to the Scotiabank Saddledome. The WWE universe has many ties to the NHL and the hockey world, with many of their wrestlers coming from Canadian descent and being proud hockey fans.
One WWE wrestler in particular went one step further to honor the fallen Gaudreau in Calgary. Canadian-born superstar Sami Zayn, entered the arena wearing a Johnny Gaudreau Flames jersey. The crowd responded with an insane cheer for Zayn, both a sign of love for one of their own and a sign of gratitude for the gesture.
Following an in-ring segment, Zayn spoke with WWE and NHL Network reporter Jackie Redmond about. Zayn shared how emotional the whole ordeal was for him.
"I'm feeling really emotional to be honest," he said to Redmond. "I'm wearing this jersey, not because I'm a Flames fan. Everyone knows I'm a (Montreal) Canadiens guy, but to honor Johnny Gaudreau."
The tribute for Gaudreau didn't end with Zayn's gesture. Redmond also delivered a beautiful and moving tribute to the Gaudreau brothers. Redmond, who had the opportunity to interview and get to know Johnny throughout his career, was very emotional as she powered through the WWE's message of mourning.
The WWE is the latest to pay tribute to the Gaudreaus and send love to the entire Flames and Gaudreau families, but they have been joined by the entire sports world in sending their love. NBA, MLB, and NFL superstars all paid their respects via social media over the past weeks. It won't lessen the pain for the Gaudreaus, but it's a beautiful thing to see so many people and organizations pay respect to Johnny and Matthew.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!