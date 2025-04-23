Rangers Sign GM to Contract Extension
The New York Rangers had a disastrous 2024-25 season, but they don’t plan on making front office changes heading into the summer. The Rangers announced that general manager Chris Drury has signed a multi-year contract extension to stay in New York.
A former Rangers forward, Drury joined the front office in 2015 and was named general manager in 2021. Over the last three seasons, the Rangers have made the Eastern Conference Finals twice and 2024-25 is the first year they failed to make the postseason with Drury as GM.
“I am pleased that Chris will continue to lead the Rangers hockey operations in his role as President and General Manager,” MSG Sports Executive Chairman and CEO Jame Dolan said. “Over his tenure, Chris has shown passion for the Rangers, relentless work ethic, and a tireless pursuit of excellence. While we are all disappointed in what transpired this past season, I am confident in his ability to guide this organization to success.”
The Rangers know they fell well short of expectations this season, especially after a President’s Trophy campaign in 2023-24, but there is still a great deal of confidence in Drury as the front office leader.
“I am honored to sign this contract extension and continue in this position with the team I grew up supporting,” Drury said. “As I said when I began in this role nearly four years ago, there isn’t a more special organization in hockey and I look forward to continuing our work this offseason to help us reach our goals for next season and in the coming years.”
Drury also wields dual roles in the Rangers front office as president of hockey operations as well as general manager.
