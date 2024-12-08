Rangers GM Keeps Door Open for More Moves
It has been a wild few weeks for the New York Rangers. A big trade followed a poor stretch of games, sending their captain to Anaheim and opening the door for their star goalie to sign the richest contract extension ever signed by a goaltender in the NHL.
After drastically shaking up their roster, the Rangers' General Manager Chris Drury addressed the media. One of the questions he was asked was simple: is the team done making moves? Drury was non-committal one way or the other, leaving the door open for another trade down the line.
"We certainly are not opposed to making more changes," he said. "But big picture, with that said, the team's been through a lot the last couple weeks, and certainly this week. We’d like to let the dust settle a little bit. Let some of the new players that we've acquired from Anaheim, Berard, Mancini, different pieces – obviously moving out the captain, as well – we’d just like to let the team get settled in with this little bit."
There's been plenty of trade chatter surrounding the players still on their roster. Forward Kaapo Kakko has been mired in rumors and speculation over the last two seasons, and his name continues popping up in connection with other teams.
The same can be said of defender K'Andre Miller. In the final season of his current contract, he's another name to monitor as the season goes on. If the team cannot claw out of their issues, Miller will likely be with another organization altogether before the season ends.
But Drury remains hopeful that his team responds positively to these moves. They entered the season as Stanley Cup hopefuls and aim to get back there after shipping out Trouba. If things don't improve quickly, however, there could be more more coming for the Rangers.
