Penguins Fire Head Coach Mike Sullivan
The Pittsburgh Penguins will start the 2025-26 season with a new head coach behind their bench. In a release from the Penguins, it was announced that the team has parted ways with two-time Stanley Cup champion head coach Mike Sullivan.
Over the course of 10 seasons with the Penguins, Sullivan became the winningest head coach in franchise history and opened his tenure in Pittsburgh with back-to-back championships.
“On behalf of Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins organization, I would like to thank Mike Sullivan for his unwavering commitment and loyalty to the team and City of Pittsburgh over the past decade,” Penguins president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas said. “Mike is known for his preparation, focus and fierce competitiveness. I was fortunate to have a front-row seat to his dedication to this franchise for the past two seasons. He will forever be an enormous part of Penguins history, not only for the impressive back-to-back Cups, his impact on the core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust, but more importantly, for his love and loyalty to the organization.”
Sullivan had two years remaining on his contract and thanks to a history of success in Pittsburgh, he immediately jumps to the top of the list of free agent coaches.
The Penguins have failed to reach the playoffs in each of the last three seasons with many believing Sullivan was to blame.
In 10 seasons with the Penguins, Sullivan picked up a 409-255-89 record, more wins than any other coach in Penguins history.
Dubas noted that this wasn’t an easy decision for the organization to make, but the Penguins are in a transition period and a new mindset behind the bench is necessary.
“This was not a decision that was taken lightly, but as we continue to navigate the Penguins through this transitional period,” Dubas said. “We felt it was the best course forward for all involved.”
Sullivan is still slated to coach Team USA at the upcoming Winter Olympics, not long after leading the red, white, and blue to second at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The Penguins head coaching search will start immediately.
