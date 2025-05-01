Head Coach Firing First of Many Changes Coming to Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins made a splash in the coaching world when they announced they would part ways with long-time head coach Mike Sullivan. For 10 seasons, Sullivan had been behind the Penguins bench and worked his way to being the most successful coach in franchise history.
While a coaching change was fairly unexpected, it’s just the first of many changes that could be coming to the Penguins this season. After three straight seasons without a playoff appearance, the Penguins are looking forward to charting a new path for the future.
Among those moves is like likelihood that star defenseman and future Hall of Famer Erik Karlsson has played his last game in Pittsburgh. Karlsson played two years with the Penguins and neither went as planned.
Karlsson scored 25 goals and 76 assists for 101 points in his final season with the San Jose Sharks. In his two seasons in Pittsburgh, Karlsson picked up 22 goals and 87 assists for 109 points.
Sure, it wasn’t expected Karlsson could replicate his masterful 100-point season, but he fell well short of expectations.
Other changes might be focused on the forward group. The Penguins saw youngsters like Ville Koivunen and Rutger McGroarty make solid progress in their brief NHL stints. With many more young names ready to make the jump like Vasiliy Ponomarev, Tristan Broz, and Sam Poulin seemingly ready to make a move toward the NHL, the Penguins will need roster space.
These names might not all be on the opening night roster for the 2025-26 season, but they are on the verge of taking up regular roles.
Same goes with the young defenseman in the Penguins system. Owen Pickering prove he can play in the NHL level and accumulate a ton of minutes. Harrison Brunicke might be accelerating faster than expected and should vie for an NHL slot at some point in the season.
As for the NHL talent on defense, much like Karlsson, there are sure to be a few departures. All eyes will be on a player like Ryan Graves who massively struggled yet again after signing a huge deal with the Penguins.
Goaltending is tough to analyze, even when the netminders are at the top of their game. Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic were far from where they needed to be in 2024-25. Prospects like Joel Blomqvist, and especially Sergei Murashov took big steps this season, and may not be NHL ready, but should be on the doorstep soon.
Sullivan is out as head coach in Pittsburgh. The search for a new bench boss is on, but he won’t be the only new face coming to the Penguins in 2025-26.
