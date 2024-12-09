Newest Ducks Defender Set for Debut
The Anaheim Ducks have been utilizing their available salary cap space to their advantage. They just did it again when they acquired bruising defender Jacob Trouba from the New York Rangers for a mid-round draft pick and a borderline NHL defenseman in return. The Rangers were stuck between a rock and a hard place, and the Ducks had nearly $20 million in cap space to welcome Trouba to their roster.
After making the blockbuster trade, the Ducks are anticipating their newest defender to make his team debut when the team takes on the Montreal Canadiens. Trouba was set to meet his new team in Montreal and the organization is thrilled to add the veteran blue liner to their young group.
Last year's Mark Messier Leadership Award winner is looking to make good on a fresh start. Things turned sour quickly between Trouba and the Rangers. He had just six points in 24 games, saw his ice-time consistently drop, and was even a healthy scratch to end his tenure in New York as a trade was ironed out.
Trouba first entered the league in 2013 with the Winnipeg Jets after being the ninth overall selection in the 2012 NHL Draft. He played with the Jets for six seasons and recorded a career best eight goals and 42 assists for 50 points over 82 games.
In 2019, the Jets sent Trouba to the Rangers for a first-round pick and Neal Pionk. He immediately endeared himself to the coaching staff, management, and fan base with his physical play. Prior to the 2022-2023 season, the Blue Shirts named Trouba the organization's 28th captain.
In his career, Trouba's played 772 NHL games. He has 73 goals, 242 assists, and 315 points while averaging 22 minutes of ice-time over 12 seasons in the league.
Now with the Ducks, the organization is already salivating at the chance to have Trouba join team captain and fellow bruiser Radko Gudas on the Anaheim blue line. The tandem gives them one of the toughest group of defensemen in the league, and hopefully helps guide this team out of the basement of the Pacific Division.
