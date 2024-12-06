Report: Multiple Teams Called Rangers for Jacob Trouba Trade
The New York Rangers have sent shockwaves through the NHL when it was revealed they would not be icing their captain, Jacob Trouba against the Pittsburgh Penguins. After dropping a bomb on the locker room, saying they are looking for big changes, the Rangers’ front office is holding to their word and likely cutting ties with their captain.
It seems as though the Rangers either have a trade in the works involving Trouba or he will be placed on waivers. Trouba holds a lot of weight with a partial no-trade clause in his contract, but that hasn’t stopped teams from sniffing around the bruising blue liner.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Columbus Blue Jackets have an interest in Trouba, but they aren’t alone in the sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and Buffalo Sabres have also previously been in touch regarding a trade for Trouba.
Kaplan says Trouba has known for quite some time that a move was on the horizon, and that’s not shocking considering the offseason he just went through.
The Rangers spent most of their summer with Trouba on the trade block. The Red Wings seemed like a viable option, but he used the right of his no-trade protection and rejected a trade.
It’s tough to tell if these teams expressed interest over the offseason or after the Rangers openly put Trouba and other veterans on the block during the 2024-25 campaign.
The Rangers are currently in the midst of a 1-6-0 skid and despite still grasping to a playoff spot, general manager Chris Drury is looking for changes. Trouba was a key name listed as possibly on the trade block along with Chris Kreider, Kaapo Kakko, and maybe even Mika Zibanejad.
Trouba is at the center of attention for now, and everyone is awaiting more news to drop from New York.
