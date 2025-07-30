Breakaway on SI

NHL Announces New Streaming Deal

The NHL is taking a significant step to expand its ability to broadcast its product on an international level.

Jacob Punturi

May 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) shake hands after the game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
May 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) shake hands after the game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The NHL is taking a significant step to expand its ability to broadcast its product on an international level. The league will have a new platform to stream its games, beginning with the upcoming season. The league announced the formation of a strategic partnership with sports streaming site DAZN and the signing of a multi-year deal that starts with the upcoming campaign.

With his new agreement, DAZN will become the streaming home for NHL.TV. This partnership will give DAZN the exclusive streaming rights to the NHL, which will broadcast games to nearly 200 countries. The DAZN Group CEO, Shay Segev, shared the company's excitement to bring the NHL to their audience.

"DAZN’s landmark agreement with the NHL is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver the most exciting sports action to fans across the globe," Segev said. "We’re excited to bring a premium North American sports property to a broad international audience through an innovative, accessible, and immersive viewing experience."

There are a few exceptions to the countries included. The streaming service will not be available in the United States, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. Despite these restrictions, the NHL's Chief Operating Officer, Steve McArdle, shared the league's excitement to bring their product to more countries and continue prioritizing their international audience.

"The NHL is a global League, and with 30 percent of our Players born outside of North America, engaging our international fans is a significant priority," McArdle stated. "Media distribution is at the core of our global strategy, and we are thrilled to partner with DAZN to continue to expand our global reach and engage with our fast-growing international fan base."

The new international streaming service will begin with the upcoming campaign. As McArdle said, the NHL is made up of a large amount of international players. With 30% of their players born outside of North America and that number growing with each year, the international fanbase will now have even more access to the best professional hockey league in the world.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

Home/News Feed Page