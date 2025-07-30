NHL Announces New Streaming Deal
The NHL is taking a significant step to expand its ability to broadcast its product on an international level. The league will have a new platform to stream its games, beginning with the upcoming season. The league announced the formation of a strategic partnership with sports streaming site DAZN and the signing of a multi-year deal that starts with the upcoming campaign.
With his new agreement, DAZN will become the streaming home for NHL.TV. This partnership will give DAZN the exclusive streaming rights to the NHL, which will broadcast games to nearly 200 countries. The DAZN Group CEO, Shay Segev, shared the company's excitement to bring the NHL to their audience.
"DAZN’s landmark agreement with the NHL is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver the most exciting sports action to fans across the globe," Segev said. "We’re excited to bring a premium North American sports property to a broad international audience through an innovative, accessible, and immersive viewing experience."
There are a few exceptions to the countries included. The streaming service will not be available in the United States, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. Despite these restrictions, the NHL's Chief Operating Officer, Steve McArdle, shared the league's excitement to bring their product to more countries and continue prioritizing their international audience.
"The NHL is a global League, and with 30 percent of our Players born outside of North America, engaging our international fans is a significant priority," McArdle stated. "Media distribution is at the core of our global strategy, and we are thrilled to partner with DAZN to continue to expand our global reach and engage with our fast-growing international fan base."
The new international streaming service will begin with the upcoming campaign. As McArdle said, the NHL is made up of a large amount of international players. With 30% of their players born outside of North America and that number growing with each year, the international fanbase will now have even more access to the best professional hockey league in the world.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!