Bruins, Predators Prospects Shine in WJSS Opener
The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators are in similar positions. They were teams recently in the Stanley Cup conversation who experienced a rocky 2024-2025 season. They also share another similarity: elite prospects developing in their organization. Both teams were intently watching their players in the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase, which highlights some of the best youngsters from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.
The opening game of the WJSS was a showcase for the top prospects in both the Bruins and Predators’ systems. The Bruins added one of the most intriguing forward prospects at the 2025 NHL Draft, selecting James Hagens with the seventh overall pick. He centered the first line of the United States team in their contest against Finland.
Joining Hagens on his line was Predators’ 2024 second-round pick, Teddy Stiga. The duo played together last season at Boston College in the NCAA, and their chemistry was noticeable in USA’s 5-2 win over Finland. The pair combined for four points, with Stiga registering two goals and Hagens recording two assists.
Another Predators’ prospect had an excellent first game as well. Ryker Lee, the 25th overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, was a difference maker against the Finns. He opened the scoring after forcing an impressive turnover and finishing a feed from Hagens. He added a second tally in the final frame to increase the USA’s lead to two goals.
Both teams should be thrilled with this result and performance. Hagens has all of the tools and potential to become a top-line center in Boston with time. He is an All-Star in the making, and his offensive creativity continues to stand out no matter the situation or competition.
The Predators have similar high hopes for their rising group of prospects. Their most recent top pick, Brady Martin, has elite potential, but they aren’t sure what the ceiling is for players like Lee and Stiga. They are impressive prospects, and with strong first contests at the WJSS, they are putting together more tape and reasons that they could help turn things around in Nashville.
