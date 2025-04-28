NHL Announces Vezina Trophy Finalists
Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning are this year's Vezina Trophy finalists, the NHL announced on Monday morning.
The Vezina Trophy is awarded to "the goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position as voted by the general managers of all NHL clubs." It is a distinct award from the William M. Jennings Trophy, which is awarded to the goalie(s) with at least 25 games played on the team that allows the fewest goals in the regular season.
Hellebuyck, 31, is looking to win his second-straight Vezina Trophy as well as his third overall. He's also won the Jennings Trophy in each of the past two seasons.
The American netminder had the best statistical season of his career, recording a .925 save percentage, a 2.00 goals against average and a 47-12-3 record. HIs 47 wins are tied for the third-most in a single season in NHL history. Though he's now struggling in the Jets' first-round series against the St. Louis Blues, his regular season was nothing short of phenomenal.
Kuemper, who turns 35 next week, has had a surprising resurgance in his return to Los Angeles. The Canadian netminder posted a .921 save percentage, a 2.02 goals against average and a 31-11-7 record. He allowed two or fewer goals in 34 of his 50 starts this season, and seemed to only improve as the season went on.
Vasilevskiy, 30, won the Vezina Trophy in 2018-19, as well as the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2021 after leading Tampa Bay to its second-straight Stanley Cup. The Russian netminder posted a .921 save percentage, a 2.18 goals against average and a 38-20-5 record. He posted the best goals against average of his career, as well as his best save percentage since 2020-21.
The Vezina Trophy winner will be announced at a later date, though Hellebuyck has been the overwhelming favorite for essentially the entire season.
