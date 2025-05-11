NHL Completes Quarter-Century Team With Top Goalies
The NHL has rounded out their Quarter-Century Team by announcing the six best goalies from the last 25 years. Over the last few days, the NHL has been slowly revealing their list of the best players since the year 2000 and they cap off the complete lineup with a solid group of netminders.
Hall of Famers like Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur, Roberto Luongo, and Henrik Lundqvist were named alongside future Hall of Famers Marc-Andre Fleury an Carey Price.
Roy played until 2003 as a member of the Colorado Avalanche, securing a spot in the NHL All-Star Game in each of his last three seasons. In 125 games between 2000 and 2003, Roy picked up a 76-36-15 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.08 goals against average.
Even at the end of his career, Roy was still a productive goalie and helped lead the Avalanche to their franchise’s second Stanley Cup in 2001.
Brodeur also started his career well before the year 2000, but was still a top netminder until 2015. Mostly with the New Jersey Devils, Brodeur played in 819 games with a 447-272-89 record from 2000 to his retirement after seven games with the St. Louis Blues.
The winningest goalie in NHL history also won a pair of Cups since 2000, winning in 2000 and 2003. Brodeur led the NHL in wins six times during the 2000s with only one of those years finishing under 40 wins.
Luongo made his NHL debut in 1999 with the New York Islanders, before making a name for himself as the backstop for the Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks. As one of four goalies to ever play over 1,000 games, Luongo retired with a career record of 489-392-33 record.
The Cup eluded Luongo for the entirety of his playing career but as a member of the Panthers front office, he finally got his name on the chalice in 2024.
Along with Luongo, Lundqvist retired as one of the best goalies to never win the Stanley Cup. Lundqvist spent his whole career with the New York Rangers, playing between 2005 and 2020 picking up a 459-310-96 record.
Tacking on a .918 save percentage and 2.43 goals against average, Lundqvist is easily the greatest goalie to ever come from Sweden and is one of two goalies to not from Quebec in the NHL’s Quarter Century Team.
Fleury is in the final days of his hockey career representing Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships but is leaving behind one of the best legacies ever put together by an NHL goalie. A three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Fleury is ending his NHL career as the second-winningest goalie of all time with a record of 575-339-97.
After his time with the Penguins, Fleury played with the Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, and Minnesota Wild.
Price hasn’t played a game since the 2021-22 season with injuries sidelining his career, but he’s left behind a lasting legacy with the Montreal Canadiens. Kicking off his career in 2007, Price played 712 games over his career with a 361-261-79 record, 917 save percentage, and 2.51 goals against average.
In 2014-15, Price capped off one of the best seasons ever put together by a goalie by winning the Vezina Trophy, Jennings Trophy, and Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP.
The NHL has completed their Quarter-Century Team, compiling a list of some of the best players the league has ever seen in its almost 110-year history.
