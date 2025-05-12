NHL Lessons Learned: The Moose is Loose
The second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs has been nothing short of exceptional. With all four series separated by a single game or tied, it's evident how evenly matched many of these Cup contenders are. With the final eight squads battling it out, let's dive into the most important lessons learned from the past week.
1. The Moose is Loose
Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen continued his red-hot stretch as they took a 2-1 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets. Rantanen has four goals, two assists, and six points in the past three games, and he now leads the NHL in playoff goals (9) and points (18). The Moose is officially loose for the Stars, and Dallas is a force to be reckoned with.
2. Oilers Troubling Goalie Situation
The Edmonton Oilers have a goalie problem. Usual starter Stuart Skinner is having a postseason meltdown, going 0-3 in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. For a bit, they turned to veteran backup Calvin Pickard. It was a successful move, as Pickard won six consecutive starts.
Unfortunately, Pickard is banged up and the Oilers are unsure when he will return. The Oilers had to start Skinner in Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights, and Vegas took advantage to win.
Now, the Oilers are in a real pickle. Pickard won't play in Game 4, forcing the struggling Skinner into another start. If he doesn't recover, the Oilers' Stanley Cup hopes will be quicky dashed.
3. Don't Count Anyone Out
The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs have featured an absurd amount of third-period comebacks and late-game winners, which continued over the latest week of action. The Vegas Golden Knights won off a literal buzzer-beater for their first win of Round Two. The Oilers can't seem to win a game unless they put themselves in a deficit first. According to NHL Media, there have been 136 third-period goals scored in the postseason, which is the most through this stage of the playoffs since 1993.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!