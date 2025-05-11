Capitals Cup Odds Reach New Low
The Washington Capitals entered the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs as one of the top teams in the NHL. With a 51-22-9 record, the Capitals finished atop the Eastern Conference with 111 standings points, second most in the entire NHL behind only the Winnipeg Jets.
As the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Capitals easily made it through the first round defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games. Now down 2-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Capitals chances of winning the Stanley Cup this year have never been lower.
According to moneypuck.com, the Capitals have the lowest odds of the remaining playoff teams to win the Cup at 4.5%.
The Capitals found themselves 2-1 in the series following a tough 4-0 loss in Game 3. With the Hurricanes gaining a ton of momentum from their shutout win and the series sticking on Raleigh for Game 4, the Capitals have a long way to climb back.
As he did in the regular season, Dylan Strome is leading the Capitals in points with 10 through eight games, but only on a pair of goals. Connor McMichael and the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin have each found the back of the net four times to lead the Capitals, but it certainly doesn’t feel like enough for Washington.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Hurricanes have the best odds to win the Cup of the teams remaining with a 20.2% chance. That helps give them an overwhelming chance of winning their series with the Capitals, sitting at a 74.8% chance of making it to the Eastern Conference Final.
There is still a lot of hockey to be played, and the odds can change in an instant, but the Hurricanes have to feel pretty good about the position they’re in looking to take a commanding series lead over the top team from the Eastern Conference.
The Capitals, meanwhile, entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as sneaky favorites, but find themselves with a huge hill to climb. They snuck into the postseason last year, but made a statement this time around looking like possible threats. With the lowest odds in the league, it won't be an easy fight.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!