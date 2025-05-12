Stars Forward Avoids Discipline for Abuse of Official
The Dallas Stars managed to take a commanding 2-1 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets thanks to a big win on home ice in Game 3. While the Stars pulled out the win, it wasn’t without some drama and animosity.
Throughout the second period, Stars forward Mason Marchment was taking a beating with infractions from the Jets, and on-ice officials were not making any calls. Marchment’s tempers boiled over briefly, and he took his anger out by striking an official with his stick.
Marchment’s slash wasn’t overly aggressive and didn’t referee Graham Skilliter didn’t even break stride. Regardless of how heavy the strike is, it’s extremely frowned upon to make contact with a referee in any way, opening Marchment up to quite a bit of discipline.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Marchment will not face any extra discipline for his actions. Friedman notes that situations like this are usually up to the official to determine if something qualifies as Abuse of Official. Skilliter determined there wasn’t enough to punish Marchment.
Marchment was unhappy with the officiating and let those in stripes know about it, but his love tap wasn’t enough to add extra discipline.
Friedman notes that Marchment took a few moments likely to apologize to Skilliter before the puck was dropped on the third period of play.
Abuse of Official penalties are rare but have happened numerous times in the history of the NHL. The punishments have also varied from fines to 20-game suspensions.
Chicago Blackhawks young superstar Connor Bedard was recently given a 10-minute game misconduct for abuse of an official nearing the end of the 2024-25 season.
Marchment's apology likely saved him from possible discipline and he will continue to be available as the Stars look to advance to the Western Conference Final for the third consecutive season.
