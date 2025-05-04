Jets Star Forward Out for Game 7
In a pivotal Game 7 matchup against the St. Louis Blues, the Winnipeg Jets will be without one of their star forwards. Speaking to reporters ahead of the decisive contest, the Jets head coach, Scott Arniel, ruled center Mark Scheifele out against the Blues.
The Jets haven't had Scheifele since Game 5 of the series, when a crushing hit knocked him out of the game. The team hoped his recovery progressed far enough to allow him to return in the do-or-die matchup, but Arniel clarified his availability ahead of Game 7.
"He's not in tonight," Arniel stated.
Without Scheifele in the lineup, veteran Vlad Namestnikov will again take on the first center duties. Playing alongside Gabe Villardi and Kyle Connor, Namestnikov must find a way to produce at even strength to help the Jets advance. Captain Adam Lowry will center the second line, flanked by Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti.
Scheifele's absence will surely be felt in this pivotal game. During the regular season, he was one of the team's top offensive performers. He recorded 39 goals and 48 assists for 87 points in 82 games played.
Through the series' first five games, he continued to be a dominant offensive performer. He produced two goals and four assists for six points while averaging nearly 18 minutes of ice time per game. That production has been sorely missed in the past game and a half, and it may come back to haunt the Jets in Game 7.
Without him, the Jets hope to capitalize on home-ice advantage. The home team is 6-0 in this series. With the final game shifting back to Winnipeg, the Jets hope the advantage plays in their favor one more time.
The Jets also hope that starting goalie Connor Hellebuyck produces an elite performance. He's struggled with inconsistency in the opening round, but he can salvage that with a Game 7 win.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!