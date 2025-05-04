Avalanche Lose Brock Nelson Trade
The Colorado Avalanche suffered a heartbreaking loss Game 7 to the Dalla Stars in the opening round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, bringing their promising season to an end. The Avalanche believed they had what to took to win the Cup, but needed reinforcements at the trade deadline.
On top of adding Charlie Coyle and Ryan Lindgren to their blue line, the Avalanche added forward depth by grabbing veteran Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders.
In exchange for Nelson, the Avalanche sent defenseman Oliver Kylington, top prospect Calum Ritchie, a conditional 2026 first-round draft pick, and a conditional third-round pick in 2028.
That’s a big haul for Nelson, who seemed to be fitting in Colorado just fine, but wasn’t much help in the playoffs.
In 19 regular season games with the Avalanche, Nelson picked up a respectable six goals and seven assists for 13 points. Once the postseason kicked off, however, Nelson flopped in crucial situations.
Nelson failed to score a goal through seven games, and picked up four assists coming from a pair of two-assist nights. The Avalanche won those games where he picked up multiple assists, showing he can be a useful asset.
In Game 7, where it mattered most, Nelson had the lowest GameScore of anyone on the Avalanche’s roster. Finishing Game 7 with no points, two shots on goal and a minus-1, Nelson didn’t quite pan out as expected.
The Avalanche had a real confidence in Nelson, and that was expressed in the trade condition on the 2028 third-round pick. The pick would transfer if the Avalanche won the 2025 Stanley Cup and Nelson played in 50% of the playoff games.
Nelson was on track to play in every postseason game, but the Avalanche didn’t come close to winning the Cup.
On an expiring contract it’s not certain Nelson will return to Colorado after his move from Long Island. After an early exit, the Avalanche may end up without Nelson, Ritchie, and a 2026 first-round pick.
