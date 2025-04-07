NHL Lessons Learned: Ovechkin's Magical Week
The past week of NHL action was a celebration of NHL history, as Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin reached new heights. Meanwhile, the playoff picture is settling in with just a handful of regular season games remaining. Let's take a look at some of the lessons learned around the NHL this past week.
1. Ovi's Magical Week Culminates in History
Was there anything more impressive this past week than Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record? Ovi netted his 895th goal to set the new NHL record, and he rattled off goals in five straight contests to reach it. The Great 8 has 41 goals on the year and is building on his new NHL record with several regular-season games remaining.
2. Blues' Clues
The St. Louis Blues won their 12th straight game, setting a new franchise record for winning streaks. They've looked unbeatable over the past few weeks, finding endless ways to win and getting production throughout the lineup.
The current winning streak is also bringing up memories of championships past. The last time they had a winning streak of 10 or more games was the 2018-2019 season, which ended with the Blues lifting the Stanley Cup. Could this streak be foreshadowing the same in 2025?
3. Canadiens Rookie Running Away With Calder Trophy
The Montreal Canadiens have won five straight and are building a comforting cushion in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. They are playing some of their best hockey at the perfect time, and that is especially true for rookie defender Lane Hutson. The first-year defenseman is leading all rookies in scoring, with 64 points in 77 games, while also averaging nearly 23 minutes of ice time per game. Hutson's demonstrated a mastery of puck movement and carrying while also excelling on the defensive side of the puck. The season he's having should make him the run-away winner of the top rookie and earn him the Calder Trophy in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!