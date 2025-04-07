Utah Hockey Club Playoff Odds Hit Zero
The Utah Hockey Club impressed everyone in the hockey world in their first season since shedding the Arizona Coyotes moniker. The NHL’s newest franchise may not be competing for the Stanley Cup, but they are clearly already on a much better path in Utah.
While still mathematically in the playoff race, Utah’s playoff odds have officially hit 0%. According to moneypuck.com, the Utah Hockey Club’s playoff odds after clinging to some breathing room for a few weeks. They competed hard all season and seemed primed for a push to the postseason, but it wasn't meant to be in just yet.
Holding a 35-30-12 record for 82 standings points with five games remaining, Utah would need a few things to go their way to storm back into the playoff race. Utah is currently nine points behind the Minnesota Wild who hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Utah would have to finish their season a perfect 5-0-0 and hope that every team in front of them essentially lose out. A playoff run in 2025 is extremely unlikely, but this team isn’t far off from competing.
Under a new roof in Utah, the core group has been revitalized after their days in Arizona. Captain Clayton Keller led the way offensively with 26 goals and 56 assists for 82 points through 76 games.
Sniper Dylan Guenther shared the team lead in goals with Keller, notching 26 of his own in 65 games played.
Youngster Logan Cooley also took a massive step forward in production, notching 22 goals and 34 assists for 56 total points.
Karel Vejmelka led the way in goal for most of the season with 54 appearances, but much of that is due to a tough off-ice season for Connor Ingram.
An injury and the death of his mother forced Ingram to miss significant time between November and January, and he’s currently away from the team in the NHL’s Player Assistance Program. Ingram had a 9-8-4 record in 22 games played.
Vejmelka has picked up a 24-21-7 record in his 54 appearances with a .906 save percentage and 2.53 goals against average.
The 2024-25 season was a huge stepping-stone for the Utah Hockey Club. They may not have an official name and mascot, but those should be coming in the near future with much more success on the horizon.
