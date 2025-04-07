2025 NHL Playoffs Taking Shape
With only one full week left in the 2024-25 NHL regular season, it looks like the Stanley Cup Playoffs are starting to take shape. While first round matchups are still to be determined, it would be a pretty safe bet to say the 16 teams currently holding playoff spots will be the 16 to play extra hockey this spring.
The wild card teams in the Eastern and Western Conference are starting to put enough space between them and the first teams out that the race is basically theirs. The Montreal Canadiens are now six points ahead of the New York Rangers in the East, while the Minnesota Wild are also six points up on the Calgary Flames in the West.
The Flames have two games in hand on the Wild and can make the most compelling argument for a surge into a wild card spot, but time might not be on their side.
10 teams across the league have clinched playoff spots while eight teams are officially mathematically eliminated.
The Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Florida Panthers, have all punched their ticket in the Eastern Conference.
The Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and New York Islanders all seem to have the best shot of chasing down the Canadiens, but it’s extremely unlikely. Moneypuck.com gives them each a less than 10% chance of making the playoffs.
The Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Los Angeles Kings have clinched playoff berths in the Western Conference.
Only the Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and Utah Hockey Club are still mathematically alive in the hunt, but only the Flames have a real chance. Moneypuck gives Calgary a 9.4% chance at the playoffs while Vancouver and Utah are both under 1%.
Time is winding down on the 2024-25 NHL regular season and the playoffs are right around the corner. The stage isn’t quite set, but each of the 16 teams are gearing up for an entertaining postseason.
