Who Could Challenge Alex Ovechkin's Goals Record?
The new NHL goal-scoring record set by Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was considered impossible a decade ago. No one thought Wayne Gretzky's 894 goals would ever be surpassed, but Ovi's ability to consistently collect goals propelled the scoring winger to the top of the NHL's all-time list.
Now, Ovechkin's record is the new impossibility. The Capitals' captain is the greatest goal scorer in NHL history, and it's fair to suggest this record will never be touched. If it is however, who is the likeliest challenger?
Leon Draisaitl - 29 years old, 790 games played, 399 goals
On the back of a looming Rocket Richard Trophy, Edmonton Oilers' star Leon Draisaitl is the closest player on this list. He's a mere 496 goals away from tying Ovi's record. At the pace Draisaitl's set, he'll need around 900 more NHL games to hit that mark. The most games played in NHL history are 1,779, which Patrick Marleau achieved. Draisaitl might need to reach that record as well to catch Ovi realistically, but the Oilers can dream.
Auston Matthews - 27 years old, 623 games played, 398 goals
Matthews is the best and most realistic candidate to catch Ovi. The Maple Leafs captain has the pace needed and plenty of years left in his career. The biggest obstacle, as it is with every player on this list, is whether he can stay healthy and consistent with his production.
What Matthews has going in his favor is he's hit the 60-goal mark twice. Ovechkin managed the feat just once, but he did hit the 50-goal plateau nine times. If Matthews can hit the 60-goal mark once or twice more in the future, he could put himself in a position to challenge the record holder.
Kyle Connor - 28 years old, 608 games played, 281 goals
Winnipeg Jets scorer Kyle Connor is a dark horse candidate, but shouldn't be overlooked. The winger is a model of consistency, with seven 30-goal seasons in eight full NHL campaigns. He's consistently underrated and undervalued, but he's an elite scorer displaying high-level skills and durability in his career. Connor likely ascends the list and ends his career as one of the most surprising 500-goal scorers of the modern era. But if he can find a few 50-goal campaigns in his prime years, Connor may be challenging Ovi's record in a decade.
