Rangers Targeting Blue Jackets Defenseman in Free Agency
The New York Rangers had a disastrous 2024-25 season and are looking to make positive changes to bounce back in the upcoming year. Already with a new head coach in Mike Sullivan and a recent trade involving Chris Kreider, the Rangers are just getting started in their adjustments.
According to a report from RG, the Rangers are keeping a close eye on Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov. The 28-year-old blue liner is set to become a free agent this offseason after a pair of seasons with the Blue Jackets.
“The Rangers are considering Ivan Provorov as a candidate,” an RG source said. “He’s one of their options for strengthening the defensive line.”
The Rangers already moved out Kreider, but reports have also indicated that defenseman K’Andre Miller could also be on the move. As a fellow left-shot defenseman, the Rangers might have their sights set on Provorov as a Miller replacement.
Provorov has played 696 games over his nine-year NHL career between the Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers. In that time, he has posted 77 goals and 205 assists for 285 total points.
Trade rumors surrounded Provorov early in the 2024-25 season, but dissipated as the season went on. The Blue Jackets are eligible to sign Provorov to an eight-year deal before he reaches the free agent market, but they are unlikely to do so.
RG notes that the Blue Jackets have not come around to the idea of a long-term deal for their upcoming free agent.
“Provorov is eligible to sign a seven-year deal on the open market or an eight-year deal with Columbus,” RG writes. “But the Blue Jackets have reportedly pushed for a shorter-term contract.”
The Rangers are looking to boost their lineup and get right back to the playoffs after a turbulent 2024-25 season. Provorov could provide a big boost to a blue line in need of some stability.
