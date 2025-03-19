NHL Not Committed to 2026 All-Star Game
All-Star Games across most sports have lost a ton of luster over the years, but the NHL’s has fallen completely flat since coming back from the 2005 lockout. Numerous format changes plus superstar talents not wanting to participate have forced many fans to suggest the NHL just eliminate the All-Star Game.
The NHL may have struck gold, though, as the recent 4 Nations Face-Off tournament was some of the most watched hockey in quite a while. The feud rivalry between the United States and Canada hit new highs and built momentum as NHL players look forward to their return to the Olympics in 2026.
While the NHL prepares to send its biggest superstars to Italy in February of 2026, the league also already announced plans for an All-Star Game in 2026 that same month. Thanks to the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off, those plans might be in flux.
The 2026 NHL All-Star Game is set to be hosted by the New York Islanders on Long Island, but NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that has turned into a fluid situation.
Speaking at the NHL General Mangers Meeting, Bettman said that the 4 Nations Face-Off “raised the bar.”
Bettman indicated that the league isn’t committed to holding the event at all, but internal conversations are taking place to plan out something worth watching.
The drama and intensity that occurred at the 4 Nations Face-Off drew over 16 million North Americans to watch the final between USA and Canada. Hitting that kind of number is likely out of reach, but the NHL would like a premiere event like the All-Star Game to still catch fan attention.
With the Olympics and scheduled NHL All-Star Game sharing a month, there is potential for something special, but it’ll be up to the NHL to devise a foolproof plan.
