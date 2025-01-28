NHL Not Concerned About More Players Skipping 4 Nations
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo recently withdrew himself from Team Canada and the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, citing an “ailment.” While Pietrangelo may not be at 100% health-wise, he will not be missing any time with the Golden Knights and only taking time off during the first of its kind international tournament.
With Pietrangelo skipping the tournament, but not missing NHL time, the question was starting to be asked if more players would follow in the Golden Knights blue liner’s footsteps.
According to TSN’ Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading, the NHL is not worried that a string of withdraws are ahead. LeBrun reached out to NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly to get his exact thoughts.
“I don’t think this is anything like All-Star,” Daly told LeBrun. “A player has to do what’s best for him and I have no problem with a decision that takes into account being healthy for his NHL club down the stretch run.”
LeBrun believes that Pietrangelo wouldn’t have pulled out of the 4 Nations tournament if it was the Olympics, noting he’s already an Olympic gold medalist.
The 4 Nations Face-Off may be the NHL’s return to international play, but it still falls short in importance compared to the Olympics. There is still excitement being built with in the players that are still committed to representing their countries next month.
“I don’t think Pietrangelo will be the last player to bail, but I don’t think that it’s going to be a mass exodus,” LeBrun said. “The number of high-profile players that have been named to their respective 4 Nations rosters, their excitement is through the roof.”
LeBrun believes some of the NHL’s biggest names will still be there to represent their country, like Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby for Team Canada. Other faces that may be a bit banged up like Pietrangelo, may see the break as an opportunity to heal and keep their focus on winning the Stanley Cup.
