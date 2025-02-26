NHL Power Rankings: Post 4 Nations Face-Off Shuffle
The NHL schedule resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off, and the battle for the 2025 postseason is in full force. The Winnipeg Jets and the Washington Capitals maintained their grasp on the top of the NHL standings, but the rest of the league again shuffled the standings. With a bit of regular season left in 2024-2025, let's dive into the latest power rankings.
10. Los Angeles Kings
The emergence of Quinton Byfield could spell danger for the rest of the Pacific Division and Western Conference. The Kings are 31-17-7 and tote a +20 goal differential. Their starting goalie, Darcy Kuemper, is holding down the crease for Los Angeles. The Kings are trending in the right direction as the 2025 Trade Deadline nears.
9. Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning are the winners of six straight, climbing the division, conference, and league standings. They have the third-highest goal differential with a +50, largely due to the play of star forwards Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel, Brayden Point, and Brandon Hagel. This offensive group is performing like the best unit in the NHL and are becoming a formidable contender in the Eastern Conference.
8. Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers have slid down the rankings over the past few weeks, but it isn't cause for concern yet. Their goaltending struggles cost them points, but the rest of the team remains solid. Leon Draisaitl is closing in on his first Rocket Richard trophy, and Connor McDavid continues doing other-worldly things on the ice. They might not be a top-5 team at the moment, but it's all about the postseason for the Oilers.
7. Florida Panthers
The defending champs received a huge blow with the injury loss of Matthew Tkachuk. Will he play again this season? The Panthers hope so, but it's completely up in the air. Down their best winger, the Panthers face an even more difficult test in their championship defense. They still have a 35-21-3 record and are one point back of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Atlantic Division lead.
6. Minnesota Wild
Speaking of injury troubles, the Wild have some of the worst luck in the league this year. Still waiting for superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov to return, the team recently lost top center Joel Eriksson Ek due to an undisclosed injury sustained at practice. The Wild are now without two of their best forwards, but they are still trying to secure a playoff spot. Without Eriksson Ek and Kaprizov, the Wild fell to the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. The Wild face a tough road, but they've managed to stay afloat all season long despite obstacles. It will likely be more of the same moving forward in Minnesota.
5. Toronto Maple Leafs
Fending off the Panthers are the Maple Leafs. One of the few teams to come out of the 4 Nations Face-Off unscathed, the Leafs are healthy and clicking. They are determined to make this season the one they end their long Stanley Cup drought. This team is perhaps their best shot over the last decade, and their three straight victories only add to their growing hope.
4. Vegas Golden Knights
Leading the Pacific Division, the Golden Knights are attempting to keep the Oilers at bay while finding their stride for the postseason. One of five teams with 20+ home victories, the Golden Knights are virtually unbeatable when playing in Vegas. If they solve their inconsistency issues in goal, the Knights will be one of the top Stanley Cup contenders.
3. Dallas Stars
The Stars picked up right where they left off during the 4 Nations Face-Off, winning both games since resuming action and three straight dating back to February 8th. Their run has been headlined by star forward Jason Robertson, highlighted by a recent hat trick. The Stars are the top challenger for the Winnipeg Jets and the Western Conference.
2. Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin hunts down the all-time scoring record while the Washington Capitals increase their lead in the Eastern Conference standings. They carry a +65 goal differential, have gone 6-3-1 over their last 10 games, and could add more pieces before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.
1. Winnipeg Jets
As if the Jets weren't already a top team in the NHL, they are in the middle of a 10-game winning streak. They lead the league standings through nearly 60 games, and they are a top contender for the President's Trophy.
The Jets' biggest question is how their star goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, will fare down the stretch. Winnipeg has relied heavily on him already, and they have to tread lightly with their remaining schedule. They need him at his best and healthiest for the postseason, which may mean fewer starts over the next two months.
