NHL Unveils 2025 Lady Byng Finalists
The NHL unveiled the three finalists for this year's Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. After Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the award last year, the Lady Byng will be going to an offensive player in 2025. The three finalists are Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar, and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point. This award is given annually "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."
This is Eichel's first nomination for the award. Coming off a career-best offensive campaign, this would be the icing on the cake of an excellent individual season. In 77 games, he recorded 94 points. He also took just four minor penalties. If Eichel captures the award, he will be the second Golden Knights player to win the Lady Byng, following William Karlsson in 2017.
This is the third time the veteran Kopitar is nominated for the award. He previously won the award during the 2015-2016 and 2022-2023 seasons, and he's looking for his third win of the Lady Byng. The Kings' captain took just two minor penalties all season long, which is the second time he's accomplished the feat in the past three years. He also finished with 67 points in 81 games.
Point is hoping to become the first Lightning player in over a decade to win the Lady Byng and improve on his third place finish during the 2022-2023 campaign. He took just one minor penalty and finished with seven total PIM this past season, while also finishing 20th in the league in overall scoring.
The Professional Hockey Writers' Association will vote on the winner of the 2025 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy. The winner will be announced at a later date.
